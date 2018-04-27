Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Jet appoints new UK retail business manager

John Wood · 27 April, 2018
Soenke Voges, Jet retail business manager
Jet has appointed a new UK retail business manager, Soenke Voges, to strengthen the brand and drive further growth in its UK forecourt network.

Voges will oversee Jet’s sales, brand, retail services and transport operations, and will report directly to Mary Wolf, managing director, UK Marketing.

He has joined Jet’s UK retail team from his most recent role as expansion manager for Jet Germany, where he was instrumental in bringing more than 100 new sites into Jet Germany’s portfolio in five years, despite it being a highly competitive market.

Voges commented: “Today’s fuel retailing environment is very competitive, with changes in consumer behaviours and trends such as alternative fuel and more efficient vehicles impacting demand. To enable us to stay competitive, we need to ensure we continually review the business in light of market intelligence about the ever-changing industry landscape.

“My initial focus will be on reviewing Jet’s UK operations and taking advantage of best practices from our operations in North America and Europe where we have achieved considerable success. Working closely with my highly capable and ambitious teams here in UK Marketing, my priority is to develop a future-proof strategy that will ensure Jet’s continued growth throughout 2018 and beyond.”

Mary Wolf, added: “With Soenke’s wealth of industry experience and retail expertise, he is ideally placed to take on the challenge of increasing our market share, identifying new opportunities and developing our UK customer base. His appointment into this key role demonstrates our continued commitment to growing and strengthening the Jet brand in the UK.”

Food Hygiene Training