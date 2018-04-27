Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Lincolnshire Co-op to carry out £1.6m redevelopment of site

John Wood · 27 April, 2018

Lincolnshire Co-op has unveiled plans for a £1.6m redevelopment of its Whaplode Food Store and Filling Station.

The existing kiosk will be demolished and a larger 2,500sq ft food store built in its place, complete with extra facilities including a Costa Coffee machine and hot food-to-go. The forecourt, fuel pumps and canopy will a lso all be replaced as part of the work, and a traffic island on High Road will be moved slightly further down the road.

The site will close for a number of months to allow for the redevelopment. It will stop trading at 9pm on Saturday 28 April and reopen in early 2019.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s store development manager Matt Wilkinson said: “We’re excited to be transforming our Whaplode Food Store and Filling Station into a fresh and modern facility for our customers and members in the area, and our colleagues in the team.

“There’s a long list of work to do which unfortunately requires us to close the site for a number of months, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause. We’ve relocated all 10 of our colleagues at the site to our other outlets so they can continue to work during this time.

“We know lots of people in Whaplode rely on our valued services, and so we’ve made special arrangements to help customers reach our nearby Holbeach Food Store by bus with no need to worry about fares.

“Once finished the food store and filling station will be sure to impress, and we can’t wait to see the results.”

