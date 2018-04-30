Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create network of 600-plus forecourts

Merril Boulton · 30 April, 2018

Sainsbury’s and Asda will have more than 600 forecourts between them following their merger, announced at the weekend.Their combined business will create one of the UK’s leading grocery, general merchandise and clothing retail groups, with combined revenues of £51bn.

The aim is to maintain both the Sainsbury’s and Asda brands, and enable them to sharpen their distinctive customer propositions and attract new customers.

The deal will combine a complementary network of more than 2,800 Sainsbury’s Asda and Argos stores to create greater choice for customers, with a combined 47 million customer transactions per week.

It will also enable investment in areas that will benefit customers the most – including price. The combined companies expect to lower prices by around 10% on many of the products customers buy regularly.

Commenting on the deal, Mike Coupe, chief executive oOfficer of Sainsbury's, said:

“This is a transformational opportunity to create a new force in UK retail, which will be more competitive and give customers more of what they want now and in the future. It will create a business that is more dynamic, more adaptable, more resilient and an even bigger contributor to the UK economy. Having worked at Asda before Sainsbury's, I understand the culture and the businesses well and believe they are the best possible fit. This creates a great deal for customers, colleagues, suppliers and shareholders and I am excited about the opportunities ahead and what we can achieve together."

PRA chairman Brian Madderson said: "The position of a combined Sainsburys/Asda with road fuels is 629 sites and a 17.9% market share. Assume this will not prove of much interest to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) as they only look at mergers/acquisitions with a consumer detriment focus. It will be hard to argue any detriment, especially if the merger results in better fuel buying and lower pump prices."

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Convenience retailers will be thinking about the knock-on effect of a Sainsbury’s/Asda merger on their businesses and on this sector. What will be the strategy for the Sainsbury’s Local convenience stores, and will the combined business look to engage with independents through a wholesale or franchise model – something Sainsbury’s has looked at in recent months? What will happen to buying power in the grocery market, and how will this impact on suppliers and on smaller retailers and wholesalers? What will be the implications for the fuel retailing market from these two large fuel retailers coming together?

“The Competition and Markets Authority will look at this merger and needs to consider these questions as part of that inquiry. Consumers win when there is vibrant competition and choice, and people increasingly fulfil their shopping needs through a variety of large and small stores, on line shopping and eating out of the home. The CMA needs to think carefully about these changing shopping behaviours and consider the full implications of this deal.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.76132.48122.78
East Midlands125.07132.98122.23
London125.5665.90133.21122.92
North East124.5063.90132.40121.73
North West124.89131.16121.69
Northern Ireland123.9569.90129.50121.98
Scotland125.25131.99121.95
South East125.8161.85133.61123.17
South West125.33132.36122.55
Wales124.89129.87122.03
West Midlands124.6065.90133.24121.91
Yorkshire & Humber124.3170.90132.43121.53
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Two petrol filling stations sold by Chris...

New-to-industry sites boost turnover for...

easyCoffee targets forecourts

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Electric charging sites will outnumber fo...

EG Group completes purchase of 762 sites...

Penny Petroleum buys site in Houghton-le-...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Electric charging sites will outnumber fo...

EG Group completes purchase of 762 sites...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training