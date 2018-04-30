Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Acquisition makes six sites for Jos Richardson

Merril Boulton · 30 April, 2018

Family business Jos Richardson & Son Ltd has purchased Middleton Service Station, an Esso fuel station and Londis convenience store based in the village of Middleton,

near Pickering North Yorkshire. The purchase of the property and business adds a sixth site to their existing forecourt portfolio, which includes Glews Service Station at Goole, Longs Corner Garage at Howden, York Road Garage at Escrick, as well as Filey and Primrose Valley Service Stations on the East Coast.

Managing director Joseph Richardson said of the acquisition: “We are delighted that this purchase has been finalised. Middleton Service Station is in a great location and has a lot of potential. We plan to start re-development works on the forecourt and upgrade the store later this year.”

Middleton Service Station was owned and run by Brian Charlton for over 20 years and employs 12 full and part time staff. The Esso forecourt has eight pumps selling four grades of fuel and sells 3.5mlpa plus bunkering. The Londis convenience store is 2000sqft and has shop sales of £1.5m per annum (inc VAT).

Joseph continued: “The site has a good local reputation and we want to continue offering the people of Middleton and surrounding areas the highest standards of customer service and value. We look forward to working with the existing team to achieve this.”

Jos Richardson & Son Ltd were advised on the deal by Solicitors Rollits LLP and Financial Advisors Garbutt and Elliott.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 23 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.76132.48122.78
East Midlands125.07132.98122.23
London125.5665.90133.21122.92
North East124.5063.90132.40121.73
North West124.89131.16121.69
Northern Ireland123.9569.90129.50121.98
Scotland125.25131.99121.95
South East125.8161.85133.61123.17
South West125.33132.36122.55
Wales124.89129.87122.03
West Midlands124.6065.90133.24121.91
Yorkshire & Humber124.3170.90132.43121.53
