'Free-of-charge' charge in May as Instavolt hits 100 installations

Merril Boulton

Electric charging company InstaVolt is making its stations completely free to use throughout May, to celebrate its 100th charger going live - and there's no limit on the number of times drivers of electric vehicles can charge.

InstaVolt, which owns, installs and maintains rapid DC charging stations, switched on its 100th unit at a site owned by Cornwall Garages in Epping. It is aiming to have 3,000 in the ground by the end of 2021.

CEO Tim Payne said: “The UK needs a solid public charging infrastructure and we’re working at a rate of knots to make that a reality. We’re switching on new rapid charging stations every week and we’re thrilled to have hit this important milestone of 100.

“It’s our pleasure to share that celebration with EV drivers across the UK and offer them free charging throughout the month of May.”

InstaVolt prides itself on having the simplest and easiest approach to charging - its charging stations are available to use on a pay-as-you-go basis, with no subscription or membership required.

Drivers simply tap their contactless credit or debit card, charge up and go. There’s no minimum spend and no connection fee. Drivers simply pay 35p per kWh, which puts InstaVolt’s pricing around the industry average for the privilege of using a 50kW DC rapid charger.

During the month of May drivers will initiate the charge in the normal way by tapping their card but they won’t be charged.

Payne added: “We’ve had a great reaction from users of our charging stations since we entered the market. Drivers like the fact that our chargers are visually striking, simple to use and of course the tap-and-pay element has been a real winner.”

Apart from service stations InstaVolt chargers are also installed at retail and leisure centres.