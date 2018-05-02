Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Man in court charged with forecourt robbery and assault

John Wood · 02 May, 2018
A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an armed robbery at a petrol station in north Wales.

Robert Shane Hughes, of Bryn Seion, Denbigh, was arrested following an incident at the Shell service station, Rhyl Road, Denbigh, on the evening of Sunday April 29 during which a young female store assistant was assaulted.

The 30-year-old appeared from custody before Gwynedd Magistrates Court in Caernarfon charged with robbery, assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the brief hearing.

Diane Williams, prosecuting, asked for the matter to be sent to the crown court, which deputy district judge Gerallt Jones agreed.

There was no application for bail and Hughes was remanded in custody to appear at Mold Crown Court later this month.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the matter and have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area beforehand, to contact North Wales Police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident W055084. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Food Hygiene Training