Narrow escape after car smashes into petrol station shop

John Wood · 02 May, 2018
Staff and customers had a narrow escape after a car smashed into the front of a petrol station near Hull on Saturday April 28.

A driver is being investigated by police after the car ploughed through the garage forecourt on the A63 in the middle of the afternoon, narrowly missing the petrol pumps, and crashed into the front window of the Shell petrol station near South Cave.

Police said they are investigating the driver in relation to forgery of registration and licensing documents, as well as fraud. No one has been charged in relation to the incident so far.

In a statement, a spokesman for Humberside Police said: “On Saturday at 3.20pm we were called to the eastbound service station on the A63 near Brough following a collision where a car had driven into the front of the service station.

“A black Ford Fiesta carrying a driver and two passengers had narrowly missed members of the public and petrol pumps as it left the main carriageway and collided into the building.

“The driver and one passenger sustained minor injuries in the collision. The driver, a 22 year-old man, is being investigated in relation with the incident on suspicion of fraud and forgery of registration and licensing documents.

“No one has been charged at this stage of our investigations but if anyone has information that would help with our enquiries please call 101 quoting log 349 28/04/18.”

