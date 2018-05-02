EG Group plans to develop forecourt at site in Forfar

John Wood

Euro Garages’ parent company EG Group has applied for planning permission for a petrol filling station (PFS), an ancillary retail unit and café/restaurant/drive thru unit on the site of a former church at Forfar, in Scotland.

A detailed planning statement prepared for EG Group by Colliers International says it is proposing to provide five fuel pumps, plus two dedicated HGV pumps, and there will be two electric charging bays.

The retail unit would total 504sq m, with a 224sq m drive thru and coffee shop, and there would be parking for 66 vehicles including 11 bays for HGVs, and four cycle stands.

The firm also states that the design of the individual units will use modern materials which will create “an attractive high-quality development in this location”.

It says the prominent location of the site on the western edge of Forfar must be addressed in landscape terms and it proposes to include extensive woodland planting, mounding to minimise visual intrusion and assist with noise issues, and high specification shrubs, trees and hedgerow planting in the vicinity of buildings and car parking areas.

In its summary it says the development would create 50-60 full-time and part-time jobs and “the design of the scheme is based on a successful, proven PFS model, tailored to meet the specific characteristics of the site.”

