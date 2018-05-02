Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

April sees sharpest rise in prices at the pumps in 16 months

John Wood · 02 May, 2018
fuel pumps

April saw the biggest increase in petrol and diesel pump prices for 16 months, with both fuels going up nearly 3ppl.

Data from RAC Fuel Watch shows the average price of a litre of unleaded went up 2.74p from 120.46p to 123.20p. Diesel rose 2.94p per litre from 123.08p to 126.02p.

Not since December 2016 have average fuel prices risen so sharply. The increase then was 3ppl for both fuels, with petrol rising to 117.23ppl and diesel to 119.63ppl. The last time the average price of unleaded was as expensive at it is now was in mid-November 2014. Diesel last exceeded 126ppl on 1 December 2014.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The dramatic rise in the oil price and its knock-on effect on the cost of fuel is clearly demonstrated by the fact that the four big supermarkets, which sell the largest volumes and therefore buy fuel in more quickly than other retailers, have raised their prices even more steeply. A litre of supermarket petrol went up 3.2p to 120.17p, and diesel by 3.3p to 123p, signifying they are quickly passing on increased wholesale costs to motorists.

“Unfortunately, the price of oil gained $8 in April driven by a combination of international issues, all of which could negatively affect global supply. The biggest of these is the fear that the United States could re-impose crippling economic sanctions on Iran – the third largest oil producer in OPEC – over its controversial nuclear energy programme which it has been limiting as agreed with six world powers, including the US and the UK.

“The outlook for fuel prices is not good at the moment as the oil price is well over $70 a barrel, and if the US does try to re-impose sanctions on Iran and supply drops, motorists will end up paying far more at the pumps. Our current two-week prediction is for prices to go up by a penny or so, but this could quickly get worse if oil gets more expensive and the pound weakens any further.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East126.55133.51123.63
East Midlands125.89134.71123.01
London126.5955.90134.48123.79
North East125.50132.22122.69
North West125.77133.24122.68
Northern Ireland125.00130.33122.94
Scotland126.06133.16122.96
South East126.7960.80134.71124.05
South West126.16133.55123.36
Wales125.81132.26122.80
West Midlands125.57134.79122.68
Yorkshire & Humber125.19135.48122.48
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Acquisition makes six sites for Jos Richa...

easyCoffee targets forecourts

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Two petrol filling stations sold by Chris...

New-to-industry sites boost turnover for...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Electric charging sites will outnumber fo...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training