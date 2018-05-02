Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Co-op starts £1.5m overhaul of site in Cheshire

John Wood · 02 May, 2018
Co-op food logo

The Co-op petrol filling station and food store in Congleton Road, Sandbach, Cheshire, has embarked on a £1.5m redevelopment to overhaul the infrastructure and extend the store.

The petrol station is expected to re-open in August following a 15-week development which will replace the tanks, forecourt and pumps, and more than treble the size of the existing food store to extend the range and also include coffee and a seating area for motorists on the nearby M6 needing a break.

Valero, the Co-op’s largest fuel supplier, will continue to supply Texaco-branded fuel for the site.

The Co-op is also opening a new food store in The Hill, Sandbach, on Thursday, 24 May, and the two stores represent a combined investment in the area of almost £2m.

John Rose, area manager for the Co-op, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment in Sandbach. We are proud to be part of the community, and are committed to ensuring our stores are a local hub, contributing to local life.

“The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. We are investing in our people, stores, products, prices and communities. Our ambition is for our stores to be at the heart of local life, bringing communities together and offering great quality products when and where our members and customers need them.

We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. And, that we are also giving back to the community. Our members make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

