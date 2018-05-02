BP buys site to add to M&S Simply Food estate in South West

John Wood

Business property adviser Christie & Co has completed the sale of Bathway Service Station near Bath to BP on behalf of Flying Visit.

The forecourt is located on a busy roundabout that links the A361 from Trowbridge to Frome and the A36 from Bath to Warminster with 27,000 vehicles passing the site each day.

There is a Starbucks and a Travelodge next to the site, and the forecourt has an independently branded shop with strong coffee and valeting sales.

Christie & Co says the directors of Flying Visit recognised that the site needed to be taken to the next level as the shop was over trading for its size. They applied for planning permission to demolish and re-build the store to create a 3,000sq ft trading area and introduce a full convenience offer for customers.

While waiting for the planning application to be determined, the directors of Flying Visit instructed David Morris, associate director – retail at the Bristol office of Christie & Co, to run a discreet process to find a potential buyer once planning permission was granted.

After a competitive bidding process BP secured the forecourt for an undisclosed sum. It intends to act on the planning permission soon after completion and will open a BP Simply Food store to include its Wild Bean Café later this year.

The directors of Flying Visit commented: “We are really happy that the sale has been completed with BP, and look forward to seeing the end result when the existing site is demolished and re-built.”

A spokesperson for BP added: “We are delighted with the acquisition of Bathway Service Station, continuing our expansion in the South West and aim to re-open the site as soon as we can.”

Morris added: “This is another great forecourt in an excellent location that BP will be adding to its growing estate in the South West. The site offers good potential and captures both a transient and local customer base.

“It is a credit to the directors of Flying Visit that they identified the site’s potential and put in for planning to optimise the store. We wish them all the best for the future.”

Richard Gorham of Royds Withy King Solicitors, Bath, acted for Flying Visit.

