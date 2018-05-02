Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

BP buys site to add to M&S Simply Food estate in South West

John Wood · 02 May, 2018
Bathway Service Station

Business property adviser Christie & Co has completed the sale of Bathway Service Station near Bath to BP on behalf of Flying Visit.

The forecourt is located on a busy roundabout that links the A361 from Trowbridge to Frome and the A36 from Bath to Warminster with 27,000 vehicles passing the site each day.

There is a Starbucks and a Travelodge next to the site, and the forecourt has an independently branded shop with strong coffee and valeting sales.

Christie & Co says the directors of Flying Visit recognised that the site needed to be taken to the next level as the shop was over trading for its size. They applied for planning permission to demolish and re-build the store to create a 3,000sq ft trading area and introduce a full convenience offer for customers.

While waiting for the planning application to be determined, the directors of Flying Visit instructed David Morris, associate director – retail at the Bristol office of Christie & Co, to run a discreet process to find a potential buyer once planning permission was granted.

After a competitive bidding process BP secured the forecourt for an undisclosed sum. It intends to act on the planning permission soon after completion and will open a BP Simply Food store to include its Wild Bean Café later this year.

The directors of Flying Visit commented: “We are really happy that the sale has been completed with BP, and look forward to seeing the end result when the existing site is demolished and re-built.”

A spokesperson for BP added: “We are delighted with the acquisition of Bathway Service Station, continuing our expansion in the South West and aim to re-open the site as soon as we can.”

Morris added: “This is another great forecourt in an excellent location that BP will be adding to its growing estate in the South West. The site offers good potential and captures both a transient and local customer base.

“It is a credit to the directors of Flying Visit that they identified the site’s potential and put in for planning to optimise the store. We wish them all the best for the future.”

Richard Gorham of Royds Withy King Solicitors, Bath, acted for Flying Visit.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East126.55133.51123.63
East Midlands125.89134.71123.01
London126.5955.90134.48123.79
North East125.50132.22122.69
North West125.77133.24122.68
Northern Ireland125.00130.33122.94
Scotland126.06133.16122.96
South East126.7960.80134.71124.05
South West126.16133.55123.36
Wales125.81132.26122.80
West Midlands125.57134.79122.68
Yorkshire & Humber125.19135.48122.48
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Acquisition makes six sites for Jos Richa...

easyCoffee targets forecourts

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Two petrol filling stations sold by Chris...

New-to-industry sites boost turnover for...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Electric charging sites will outnumber fo...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training