Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

New car market bounces back with 10.4% growth in April

John Wood · 04 May, 2018
Ford Fiesta
Ford Fiesta is the highest selling new car in the UK
  (Photo:  )

The UK new car market grew 10.4% in April, with 167,911 new units registered, according to figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Demand was affected by a number of factors, including the timing of Easter, which meant two additional selling days this April, versus 2017, and March’s adverse weather, which pushed some deliveries into April. Most significant, however, were the VED changes that came into force last April, causing a pull forward into March 2017 and a subsequent depressed April market.

Demand for petrol cars grew in April, up 38.5%, while diesel registrations continued the recent trend, declining by 24.9%. Meanwhile, registrations of plug-in and hybrid electric cars continued to rise, up 49.3%. Alternatively fuelled vehicles now account for 5.6% of the market.

Despite the rise in the month, the overall new car market remains down year to date, with new registrations in the first four months falling -8.8%, year-on-year, to 886,400 units.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes commented: “It’s important not to look at one month in isolation and, given the major disruption to last April’s market caused by sweeping VED changes, this increase is not unexpected.

“While the continuing growth in demand for plug-in and hybrid cars is positive news, the market share of these vehicles remains low and will do little to offset damaging declines elsewhere.

“Consumers need certainty about future policies towards different fuel types, including diesel, and a compelling package of incentives to deliver long-term confidence in the newest technologies.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East126.55133.51123.63
East Midlands125.89134.71123.01
London126.5955.90134.48123.79
North East125.50132.22122.69
North West125.77133.24122.68
Northern Ireland125.00130.33122.94
Scotland126.06133.16122.96
South East126.7960.80134.71124.05
South West126.16133.55123.36
Wales125.81132.26122.80
West Midlands125.57134.79122.68
Yorkshire & Humber125.19135.48122.48
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Acquisition makes six sites for Jos Richa...

easyCoffee targets forecourts

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Two petrol filling stations sold by Chris...

New-to-industry sites boost turnover for...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Electric charging sites will outnumber fo...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training