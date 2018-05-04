Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Prosecution of petrol stations for red diesel fraud is abandoned

John Wood · 04 May, 2018
HMRC logo

An HM Customs & Excise (HMRC) prosecution of petrol station owners for red diesel fraud has been abandoned after a linked trial collapsed.

The story was covered by the BBC on its website and on its news programmes on Sunday April 29.

In its TV report it showed pictures of a filling station in Birmingham and said it was one of several that would have been involved in the prosecution if it had gone ahead.

It reported that after a four-year investigation by HMRC into an alleged £500,000 red diesel VAT fraud, the first trial began in January at Liverpool Crown Court.

But a month into the trial, a vast amount of information that should have been disclosed to the defence was identified on the laptop of the HMRC investigating officer, Daniel Grundy.

The prosecution asked for an adjournment to sift through the material that should have been disclosed.

But judge Trevor-Jones refused and the trial collapsed.

In his ruling, he said: "I accept that the failure here can properly be described as negligent, but it was negligence to a lamentable degree.

"It is indicative of a more systemic failure going beyond the omissions of just one officer."

He added: "The competence, even credibility, of the investigative team has clearly been tainted."

The BBC report said the same disclosure failings meant that a linked trial of petrol station owners, due to begin a few weeks later, was also abandoned.

Lawyers in the case estimate the two trials cost in excess of £2m of public money.

An HMRC spokesperson refused to confirm details of the BBC report saying: “HMRC does not discuss individual cases.

"We fully accept there were failings in this trial and we are working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service to see what lessons can be learned.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 April 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East126.55133.51123.63
East Midlands125.89134.71123.01
London126.5955.90134.48123.79
North East125.50132.22122.69
North West125.77133.24122.68
Northern Ireland125.00130.33122.94
Scotland126.06133.16122.96
South East126.7960.80134.71124.05
South West126.16133.55123.36
Wales125.81132.26122.80
West Midlands125.57134.79122.68
Yorkshire & Humber125.19135.48122.48
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Acquisition makes six sites for Jos Richa...

easyCoffee targets forecourts

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Two petrol filling stations sold by Chris...

New-to-industry sites boost turnover for...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Electric charging sites will outnumber fo...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training