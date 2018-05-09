Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Nissan to wind down diesel car sales in Europe

John Wood · 09 May, 2018
Nissan logo

The diesel car sector has received another setback after Japanese carmaker Nissan announced it will gradually stop selling diesel cars in Europe.

A Nissan spokeswoman said there would be a gradual withdrawal of diesel cars in Europe. Last month there were unconfirmed reports that Nissan would cut hundreds of jobs at its Sunderland plant, Britain’s biggest automotive factory, due to falling demand for diesel models in Europe.

“Along with other manufacturers and industry bodies we can see the progressive decline of diesel but we do not anticipate its sudden end in the short term. At this point in time and for many customers, modern diesel engines will remain in demand and continue to be available within Nissan’s powertrain offering,” said the Nissan spokeswoman.

“In Europe, where our diesel sales are concentrated, our electrification push will allow us to discontinue diesel gradually from passenger cars at the time of each vehicle renewal,” she added.

Sales of new diesel cars have fallen steeply in the UK following the VW emissions scandal.

In the EU, for the first year since monitoring started, petrol cars became the most sold vehicles in 2017, constituting almost 53 % of sales, according to provisional data published by the European Environment Agency (EEA).

Diesel cars made up 45% of the new registrations. Compared to 2016, the registrations of diesel cars decreased in all EU member states except in Italy (+0.6%) and Denmark (+6.9%).

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 May 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East127.40135.21124.51
East Midlands127.13134.18124.31
London127.8857.90136.01124.90
North East126.63134.58123.74
North West126.8657.70134.77123.77
Northern Ireland125.87130.30123.25
Scotland126.94132.57123.81
South East127.8363.40136.45125.09
South West127.2161.90133.82124.39
Wales126.89133.89123.90
West Midlands126.57136.14123.82
Yorkshire & Humber126.42135.45123.33
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

BP buys site to add to M&S Simply Food es...

Prosecution of petrol stations for red di...

April sees sharpest rise in prices at the...

Co-op starts £1.5m overhaul of site in Ch...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Two petrol filling stations sold by Chris...

Acquisition makes six sites for Jos Richa...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Electric charging sites will outnumber fo...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training