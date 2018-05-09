New CEO appointed at Nisa after Co-op takeover

A new CEO has been appointed at Nisa Retail after the Co-op completed its acquisition on May 8.

Former Tesco executive Ken Towle has taken over as Nisa’s new CEO from Arnu Misra who performed an interim CEO role that saw through the completion of the acquisition.

Misra will remain in the business for a transition period to ensure a smooth handover.

Towie held various positions at Tesco, most recently as managing director for central Europe, Ireland and Turkey, before joining Boston Consulting Group in 2015 as a senior advisor, and then joined franchise operator Alshaya.

Jo Whitfield, chief executive officer, Co-op Retail, said: “I’m delighted that Ken will lead the business for us and would like to thank Arnu for the work he has done alongside the Nisa executive team to make this acquisition such a success and we appreciate his support as we transition.

“Co-op and Nisa have all the ingredients for a successful partnership which will include the offer of award-winning Co-op own brand products. It will give Nisa partners a wholesale operation of scale, allowing them the flexibility to trade their businesses in the way they choose, while benefiting competitive prices and promotions on an industry leading own brand.

“Our strategy is to get our award-winning own brand product closer to communities and our new business will create an exciting product offer for Nisa partners to engage their shoppers with across the UK.”

