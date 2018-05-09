Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Jet adds Top 50 Indie sites to its network in the South East

John Wood · 09 May, 2018

Jet has strengthened its presence in the South East with the recruitment of three Top 50 Indie sites to its network.

Supply contracts have recently been signed with Basildon Service Station in Reading and Brookside Filling Station in Hungerford, which are both in Berkshire, and Postcombe Service Station in Thame, Oxfordshire.

The sites, which have already been reimaged and will all be supplied out of the West London Terminal, currently have a combined volume of 5mlpa, which is anticipated to rise under the Jet brand.

Brookside Filling Station and Basildon Service Station are both 1.7mlpa community-based sites owned by independent operator, Majid & Sons. The company also owns Jet Baberbridge in West London and Jet Fyfield in Marlborough, Wiltshire.

Tariq Majid, director of Majid & Sons, commented: “Jet offered me a competitive deal, but it’s not just about price. We’ve been very impressed by Jet as our supplier at Baberbridge and Fyfield and we’ve got a great relationship with Chris Murphy, our Jet regional account manager.

“Jet is a strong, clean brand that is popular with our customers across all four locations and we’re already seeing an increase in customers at Brookside and Basildon. Ultimately it’s all about bringing more customers onto the forecourt and with a great price, strong promotions and invaluable support, Jet ticks all the boxes. I’m confident that volumes at both sites will rise from 1.7mlpa to 2mlpa within 12 months.”

Postcombe Service Station in Thame, Oxfordshire, is owned by Mohammed Farooq of U&I Fuels. He had been with his previous supplier for 10 years but chose to switch to Jet because of the lack of support from his existing supplier. The site primarily serves transient trade travelling towards the M40 from London to the North.

Farooq commented: “I’m really pleased with what I’ve seen so far since switching to Jet. The level of support and service is fantastic and in just a few weeks volumes are already up by 6,000 – 7,000 litres a week. I’m confident that our total volumes will jump from 1.5mlpa to 1.9mlpa by the end of the year.

“Although you could say it’s a gamble switching to Jet when there are no other Jet-branded sites in the area, I’d heard lots of positive things about the brand, in particular their high standards of service and support for their dealers – and I’ve certainly not been disappointed. Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and we’re definitely attracting more footfall – even coffee sales are up by 40%.”

Chris Murphy, Jet’s retail account manager for the South East, added: “The South East is an important growth region for Jet. We currently don’t have many Jet sites in Reading or Oxford, so it’s great that we can introduce the Jet brand to these new communities. We’re delighted to welcome these new sites to our network and look forward to helping them flourish in the coming months and years.”

Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 May 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East127.40135.21124.51
East Midlands127.13134.18124.31
London127.8857.90136.01124.90
North East126.63134.58123.74
North West126.8657.70134.77123.77
Northern Ireland125.87130.30123.25
Scotland126.94132.57123.81
South East127.8363.40136.45125.09
South West127.2161.90133.82124.39
Wales126.89133.89123.90
West Midlands126.57136.14123.82
Yorkshire & Humber126.42135.45123.33
