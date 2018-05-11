MFG opens its first Post Office at Shell site in St Albans

John Wood

Top 50 Indies forecourt operator, Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has opened the Post Office on its 438-strong UK network.

Offering a seven-day a week Post Office service to forecourt customers and the local community, this new facility at the Shell King William Service Station in St Albans was officially opened by Anne Main, MP for St Albans.

Tony Walker, trading director for MFG, said: “With our company’s head office being based in St Albans, we could see how ideally placed our Shell King William Service Station would be to offer the wide-ranging Post Office services.

“It’s a ‘win win’ situation for everybody. We already have many different franchises at our service stations, but we are very excited to have now opened our first forecourt Post Office.”

Pictured are, from left: Matthew Bird, operations director, MFG; Anne Main MP; Tom Moran, Post Office; Tony Walker, trading director, MFG; Dadsha Sivaramalingam, station contract manager; Sellarajah Gunalan, regional manager, MFG; and Jey Sivaramalingam, Dadsha’s husband.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: