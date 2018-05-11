Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MFG opens its first Post Office at Shell site in St Albans

John Wood · 11 May, 2018
opening MFG's first Post Office

Top 50 Indies forecourt operator, Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has opened the Post Office on its 438-strong UK network.

Offering a seven-day a week Post Office service to forecourt customers and the local community, this new facility at the Shell King William Service Station in St Albans was officially opened by Anne Main, MP for St Albans.

Tony Walker, trading director for MFG, said: “With our company’s head office being based in St Albans, we could see how ideally placed our Shell King William Service Station would be to offer the wide-ranging Post Office services.

“It’s a ‘win win’ situation for everybody. We already have many different franchises at our service stations, but we are very excited to have now opened our first forecourt Post Office.”

Pictured are, from left: Matthew Bird, operations director, MFG; Anne Main MP; Tom Moran, Post Office; Tony Walker, trading director, MFG; Dadsha Sivaramalingam, station contract manager; Sellarajah Gunalan, regional manager, MFG; and Jey Sivaramalingam, Dadsha’s husband.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 May 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East127.40135.21124.51
East Midlands127.13134.18124.31
London127.8857.90136.01124.90
North East126.63134.58123.74
North West126.8657.70134.77123.77
Northern Ireland125.87130.30123.25
Scotland126.94132.57123.81
South East127.8363.40136.45125.09
South West127.2161.90133.82124.39
Wales126.89133.89123.90
West Midlands126.57136.14123.82
Yorkshire & Humber126.42135.45123.33
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Media whips up a storm over pre-authorisa...

Jet adds Top 50 Indie sites to its networ...

DRB UK Maintenance boss highlights busine...

Prosecution of petrol stations for red di...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Acquisition makes six sites for Jos Richa...

BP buys site to add to M&S Simply Food es...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Electric charging sites will outnumber fo...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training