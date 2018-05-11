Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Government boosts hydrogen funding by £20m

John Wood · 11 May, 2018
hydrohen powered bus

Energy and clean growth minister Claire Perry has announced a £20m funding boost to businesses embracing the potential for a future UK hydrogen economy.

The announcement was made during a visit to Swindon’s Hydrogen Hub and Recycling Technologies.

Hydrogen fuel is currently very costly to produce and transport and the new funding aims to change this.

The minister said: “Clean, green and safe, hydrogen has an exciting role to play powering the UK but needs to be cheaper and more widely available to live up to its potential. Today’s £20m funding boost, part of our modern Industrial Strategy, will help to address these challenges so that we can sustain the exciting momentum building in our low carbon hydrogen economy, creating high-value jobs up and down the country.

“Clean Growth is at the heart of our modern Industrial Strategy and creates huge opportunities for the UK, securing our place as global leaders in this field.”

The minister will meet with Hydrogen Hub members to discuss the UK’s strength in hydrogen and fuel cell technology development, and the potential for the UK to be at the forefront of a new hydrogen economy, helping the government to meet its climate change targets.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 May 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East127.40135.21124.51
East Midlands127.13134.18124.31
London127.8857.90136.01124.90
North East126.63134.58123.74
North West126.8657.70134.77123.77
Northern Ireland125.87130.30123.25
Scotland126.94132.57123.81
South East127.8363.40136.45125.09
South West127.2161.90133.82124.39
Wales126.89133.89123.90
West Midlands126.57136.14123.82
Yorkshire & Humber126.42135.45123.33
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Media whips up a storm over pre-authorisa...

Jet adds Top 50 Indie sites to its networ...

DRB UK Maintenance boss highlights busine...

Prosecution of petrol stations for red di...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Acquisition makes six sites for Jos Richa...

BP buys site to add to M&S Simply Food es...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Electric charging sites will outnumber fo...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training