Man armed with claw hammer robs Sussex forecourt shop

John Wood · 11 May, 2018
police officer

Sussex police are seeking witnesses to a robbery at a petrol station in Henfield.

Shortly before 6am on Tuesday 8 May, a member of staff at Shell in Golden Square was approached from behind by a masked man who was in possession of a claw hammer.

He was threatened by the suspect, who demanded cash from the safe.

Following several failed attempts to open the safe – on each occasion it was locked for a period of time – the suspect eventually left the premises via the rear door at about 6.45am.

He made off with a small quantity of cash and an unknown quantity of tobacco, which he carried in a black bin bag and a dark coloured holdall. He also stole three cans of Red Bull during the incident.

It is possible the suspect left in a vehicle which was parked in Hewitts, Henfield.

He is described as white but tanned, about six feet tall, of stocky build, aged 20-30, with dark eyes and eyebrows. He was wearing a grey balaclava covering his face, a camouflage jacket with the hood up and light coloured jogging bottoms.

The victim was left shaken but unhurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 185 of 08/05.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555111.

