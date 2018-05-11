Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Four Top 50 Indie sites closed without notice

John Wood · 11 May, 2018
Javid Iqbal’s Hatton Service Station in Derby
Javid Iqbal’s Hatton Service Station in Derby
  (Photo:  )

Four sites operated by Top 50 Indie Javid Iqbal have been shut down without notice, amid reports the freeholder has fenced them off and begun removing pumps.

The four sites are all branded Essar, and are in Stoke-on-Trent.

Forecourt Trader was unable to contact Javid Iqbal for comment, but in a statement Essar said: “We have been informed by the dealer operating the retail stations at Endon, Fenton, Longton and Mossfield that his arrangements to lease the sites from the freehold owner have been terminated.

“Although this has been entirely beyond our control, we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused to our customers or to the communities local to the sites.

“We continue to supply high quality fuel from the Stanlow Refinery to the rest of our network of branded stations across the UK, including others in the Stoke area.”

Local press reports said residents had been shocked when the sites were closed down and fenced off. The Stoke Sentinel quoted one neighbour as saying: ““One minute it was open, the next it was shut. Within two or three days, all the pumps were ripped out.”

In March 2017 Javid Iqbal signed up five sites, which had previously been branded Esso, to the Essar brand. One site is believed to still be trading normally with Essar.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 May 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East127.40135.21124.51
East Midlands127.13134.18124.31
London127.8857.90136.01124.90
North East126.63134.58123.74
North West126.8657.70134.77123.77
Northern Ireland125.87130.30123.25
Scotland126.94132.57123.81
South East127.8363.40136.45125.09
South West127.2161.90133.82124.39
Wales126.89133.89123.90
West Midlands126.57136.14123.82
Yorkshire & Humber126.42135.45123.33
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Media whips up a storm over pre-authorisa...

Jet adds Top 50 Indie sites to its networ...

DRB UK Maintenance boss highlights busine...

Prosecution of petrol stations for red di...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Acquisition makes six sites for Jos Richa...

BP buys site to add to M&S Simply Food es...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Electric charging sites will outnumber fo...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training