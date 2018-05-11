Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Proposal that car washes should be licensed by GLAA

John Wood · 11 May, 2018
washing a car by hand

Proposals that car washes should be licensed by the Gangmasters & Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) have been welcomed by the PRA.

The proposal came from the director of Labour Market Enforcement, Sir David Metcalf in his Strategy for 2018/19.

The strategy sets out 37 recommendations to help stop the exploitation of vulnerable workers.

Sir David said: “I recommend licensing pilots for nail bars and car washes on a limited geographical basis in the coming year. I shall look forward in 2018 to meeting stakeholders keen on extending licensing in particular sectors to provide stronger evidence of its potential benefits and practicalities of implementation.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson, who also chairs the Car Wash Association (CWA), commented: “Sir David acknowledges that there are problems with unregulated hand car washes beyond human trafficking and slavery which may involve tax evasion and inappropriate handling of sometimes toxic trade effluent.

“The PRA and CWA is pressing for urgent action on the potential loss of tax from HMRC both directly and through the Treasury Select Committee and for action on environmental issues which has recently been taken up by the formal Inquiry of the Environmental Audit Committee.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 May 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East127.40135.21124.51
East Midlands127.13134.18124.31
London127.8857.90136.01124.90
North East126.63134.58123.74
North West126.8657.70134.77123.77
Northern Ireland125.87130.30123.25
Scotland126.94132.57123.81
South East127.8363.40136.45125.09
South West127.2161.90133.82124.39
Wales126.89133.89123.90
West Midlands126.57136.14123.82
Yorkshire & Humber126.42135.45123.33
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Media whips up a storm over pre-authorisa...

Jet adds Top 50 Indie sites to its networ...

DRB UK Maintenance boss highlights busine...

Prosecution of petrol stations for red di...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Acquisition makes six sites for Jos Richa...

BP buys site to add to M&S Simply Food es...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

BP pilots self checkout tills for shop go...

Electric charging sites will outnumber fo...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
Untitled Document
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training