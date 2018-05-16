Top 50 Indie adds to estate with forecourt lease

John Wood

Top 50 Indie Karan Retail has secured the lease on the BP-branded petrol filling station fronting the A2 at Bapchild just outside of Sittingbourne, Kent, in a deal arranged by Rapleys.

Arranged in a four square formation with a shop and car wash, the site became available following the outgoing tenant’s decision to concentrate on other business ventures.

There were a number of parties interested in taking the property on a leasehold basis. After a closing date for bids, terms were agreed with Karan Retail, ranked at 38 in the 2018 Top 50 Indies list. With this acquisition, Karan Retail adds to its growing network of forecourts located predominantly in East Anglia and the South East.

Damien Lippett of Rapleys, who acted for the private landlord, commented: “Due to the client’s requirements the property was offered confidentially to the market. However, opportunities to acquire well-established forecourts such as this are relatively few and far between in the South East.

“As a result, strong interest was expressed by a number of operators which demonstrates that the market for forecourts remains buoyant despite recent government announcements on alternatively fuelled vehicles.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: