Motor industry welcomes minister's positive stance on diesel vehicles

Merril Boulton · 17 May, 2018

A boost for the future of diesel vehicles referred to in a presentation by a government minister has been welcomed by the retail motor industry.

Sue Robinson, director of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA), which represents franchised car and commercial vehicle retailers in the UK, said: "It is extremely positive that the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark, has stated that 'there's a place for diesel vehicles' and that diesel will still represent the right fuel type for different drivers in different circumstances.”

She said Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), suggested to delegates at the FT Future of the Car Summit, that diesel cars will be recommended to a number of motorists in the forthcoming Department For Transport’s Road To Zero report.

According to a story in Auto Express, the Rt Hon Greg Clark MP said that "new-generation diesel engines can make a big contribution to reducing our emissions". He added that he "would expect the contribution of the higher standards of efficiency and emissions performance of diesel engines to continue to drive improvements in air quality and our greenhouse gas performance”.

Robinson stressed that the NFDA had been working alongside its members to ensure that automotive retailers and consumers have accurate facts and information about emissions to enable them to make an informed choice when selecting the fuel type of their next car. NFDA has highlighted on different occasions that, depending on a driver's habits, modern, Euro 6 diesel engines still represent the most efficient choice.

Robinson added: "Following a number of meetings with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy where our concerns were raised, it is encouraging to see that the Secretary of State's comments on diesel echo NFDA's views.

"While the automotive industry as a whole is making huge efforts working alongside the Government to meet the zero emissions target, it is crucial that motorists have a comprehensive package of incentives to ensure that they feel confident switching to low-emission vehicles and that they are provided with further clarity on emissions.

"We will continue to engage with the Department for Transport and we look forward to the publication of the Road To Zero report."

