Roadchef appoints new CEO as Simon Turl becomes chairman

John Wood

Roadchef's new CEO Mark Fox (Photo: )

Motorway service area operator Roadchef has announced that Mark Fox will be the new chief executive of the business, succeeding Simon Turl, who is moving into a new role as chairman of Roadchef.

Fox has experience in senior roles in the UK and international hospitality industries, working at companies including KFC, Pizza Hut UK and Ireland, Starbucks and most recently as chief executive of casual dining brand Bill’s.

Fox commented: “I’ve been thoroughly impressed by how much the Roadchef brand has evolved over the last 10 years and really look forward to working with colleagues and our trading partners to continue to develop the organisation in the coming years.”

He will join the company on 12 June and will complete a detailed induction, before officially moving into his role as CEO from September 2018.

Turl said: “It has been my privilege to lead the Roadchef business over the past 11 years and I am looking forward to a new challenge in my role as chairman. I am thrilled that we have been able to attract someone of Mark’s calibre to lead this fantastic team and I wish him every success for the future.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: