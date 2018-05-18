Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Detectives investigating ATM theft seize drugs during search

John Wood · 18 May, 2018
police officer

Detectives investigating the theft of an ATM from a petrol filling station in Warwickshire have seized drugs with a street value of more around £50,000.

On Saturday 12 May police searched an address on Green Lane, Nuneaton, as part of their investigation into an ATM theft from Camp Hill Service Station, Nuneaton.

Police launched their investigation after receiving several reports of a break in at the service station at 12.28am on Saturday 12 May. It is reported that three people forced entry to the building before removing the ATM.

Their investigations led them to the house on Green Lane where a 25-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of burglary

While at the address, officers seized 1kg of what is believed to be cocaine. A 38-year-old woman from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug.

The man and woman have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation into the ATM theft can call 101 and quote incident 7 of 12 May 2018.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation into the drug discovery can call 101 and quote incident 224 of 12 May 2018.

