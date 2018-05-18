Oxford to trial pop-up on-street electric vehicle charging points

John Wood

Oxford will be the first city in the world to trial pop-up on-street electric vehicle charging points, according to the local council.

The project is going ahead after it was awarded funding of £474,000 from the Government’s innovation agency, Innovate UK.

Residents across Oxford are being encouraged to nominate their street to take part in the project, which will see 20 UEone retractable pavement bollards installed on streets with on-road, off-pavement parking. The scheme will be available to residents who currently have electric vehicles, and those who want to own an electric vehicle.

The UEone was developed specifically to provide charging for the 43% of UK households who have on-street parking. The charging points will be app-operated and will retract underground when not in use.

The project will support the existing Go Ultra Low Oxford on-street residential charging project.

The Go Ultra Low project is a trial by Oxford City Council and Oxfordshire County Council, aiming to reduce air pollution and further lower Oxford’s carbon emissions. It has been made possible by an £800,000 grant from the Government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV). The scheme has seen 100 electric vehicle charging points installed in residential streets across Oxford. It is thought to be the first on-street charging pilot of its size in the world.

Councillor Tom Hayes, executive board member for safer and greener environment, said: “I’m thrilled that the council has secured funding to support the world’s first pop-up electric vehicle charging points trial, and that this sits within our practical approach to cleaning up our dirty air.”

