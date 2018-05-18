MP calls for petrol stations to help stop anti-social behaviour

John Wood

A Labour MP has told the House of Commons that petrol stations should “stop selling petrol to people who are driving motorbikes illegally and looking suspicious” to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

Kingston upon Hull North MP Diana Johnson said there was a “scourge of motorbikes being used for anti-social behaviour” as she praised a project by Humberside Police partnered by petrol stations.

She told the Commons: “The leader of the House will know that I’ve raised anti-social behaviour on a number of occasions, and particularly the scourge of motorbikes being used for anti-social behaviour.

“I wonder if we could have a debate to look at what other measures we can introduce to deal with this.

“In particular, whether we can get all petrol stations to stop selling petrol to people who are driving motorbikes illegally and looking suspicious, as has happened in Hull with Operation Yellowfin, where 12 responsible petrol stations have agreed they will not sell petrol, as one of the measures to try and tackle this.”

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom replied: “She does raise the issue of anti-social behaviour regularly, and she’s right to do so. It is a scourge for many communities.

“She raises a very interesting question of whether those selling fuel could do more, and I do urge her to raise that at Home Office questions.”

