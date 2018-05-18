Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MP calls for petrol stations to help stop anti-social behaviour

John Wood · 18 May, 2018
police blue light

A Labour MP has told the House of Commons that petrol stations should “stop selling petrol to people who are driving motorbikes illegally and looking suspicious” to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

Kingston upon Hull North MP Diana Johnson said there was a “scourge of motorbikes being used for anti-social behaviour” as she praised a project by Humberside Police partnered by petrol stations.

She told the Commons: “The leader of the House will know that I’ve raised anti-social behaviour on a number of occasions, and particularly the scourge of motorbikes being used for anti-social behaviour.

“I wonder if we could have a debate to look at what other measures we can introduce to deal with this.

“In particular, whether we can get all petrol stations to stop selling petrol to people who are driving motorbikes illegally and looking suspicious, as has happened in Hull with Operation Yellowfin, where 12 responsible petrol stations have agreed they will not sell petrol, as one of the measures to try and tackle this.”

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom replied: “She does raise the issue of anti-social behaviour regularly, and she’s right to do so. It is a scourge for many communities.

“She raises a very interesting question of whether those selling fuel could do more, and I do urge her to raise that at Home Office questions.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 14 May 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East128.84135.10125.96
East Midlands128.33136.94125.41
London129.1055.90136.92126.40
North East127.83136.82125.23
North West128.1162.90134.96124.90
Northern Ireland127.23130.90124.76
Scotland128.2253.90134.78125.20
South East129.15136.92126.36
South West128.4963.90135.51125.65
Wales127.98132.95125.12
West Midlands127.95135.65125.25
Yorkshire & Humber127.6358.40136.54124.81
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Four Top 50 Indie sites closed without no...

Top 50 Indie adds to estate with forecour...

Court told of explosion risk after botche...

MFG/MRH deal good for fuel retail sector...

Four Top 50 Indie sites closed without no...

MFG/MRH deal good for fuel retail sector...

Jet adds Top 50 Indie sites to its networ...

PRA warns fuel prices could rise towards...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Four Top 50 Indie sites closed without no...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Electric charging sites will outnumber fo...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training