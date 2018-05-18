Certas rolls out electric chargers across company owned sites

John Wood

Certas Energy has begun installing charge points across its estate of company owned sites following a nationwide lease agreement with electric charging company InstaVolt.

“Certas has chosen InstaVolt because of its expertise, the flexibility of the deal and the company’s proven ability to evolve with this rapidly advancing technology,” explained Colin Lev, retail operations manager, Certas Energy.

“We are installing two sleek 50kW charging stations on most sites, giving electric vehicle drivers access to the fastest and simplest charging available. Drivers can just tap their contactless credit or debit card, charge up and return to the road in minutes.

“Gulf dealers looking to move forward and install electric chargers can also take advantage of InstaVolt’s expertise, with special terms available.”

Tim Payne, CEO of InstaVolt, said: “By working with InstaVolt, Certas will benefit from our future-proofed rapid DC charging solution. Our charging stations can be updated as battery technology evolves, delivering faster rates of charge as new technology demands it, ensuring Certas retains best in class hardware.

“This, coupled with the fact we install and maintain them for free and provide a regular rental income in return for use of the space, makes InstaVolt the logical first choice.”

