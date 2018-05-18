Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Certas rolls out electric chargers across company owned sites

John Wood · 18 May, 2018
electric car charging on Gulf site

Certas Energy has begun installing charge points across its estate of company owned sites following a nationwide lease agreement with electric charging company InstaVolt.

“Certas has chosen InstaVolt because of its expertise, the flexibility of the deal and the company’s proven ability to evolve with this rapidly advancing technology,” explained Colin Lev, retail operations manager, Certas Energy.

“We are installing two sleek 50kW charging stations on most sites, giving electric vehicle drivers access to the fastest and simplest charging available. Drivers can just tap their contactless credit or debit card, charge up and return to the road in minutes.

“Gulf dealers looking to move forward and install electric chargers can also take advantage of InstaVolt’s expertise, with special terms available.”

Tim Payne, CEO of InstaVolt, said: “By working with InstaVolt, Certas will benefit from our future-proofed rapid DC charging solution. Our charging stations can be updated as battery technology evolves, delivering faster rates of charge as new technology demands it, ensuring Certas retains best in class hardware.

“This, coupled with the fact we install and maintain them for free and provide a regular rental income in return for use of the space, makes InstaVolt the logical first choice.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 14 May 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East128.84135.10125.96
East Midlands128.33136.94125.41
London129.1055.90136.92126.40
North East127.83136.82125.23
North West128.1162.90134.96124.90
Northern Ireland127.23130.90124.76
Scotland128.2253.90134.78125.20
South East129.15136.92126.36
South West128.4963.90135.51125.65
Wales127.98132.95125.12
West Midlands127.95135.65125.25
Yorkshire & Humber127.6358.40136.54124.81
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Four Top 50 Indie sites closed without no...

Top 50 Indie adds to estate with forecour...

Court told of explosion risk after botche...

MFG/MRH deal good for fuel retail sector...

Four Top 50 Indie sites closed without no...

MFG/MRH deal good for fuel retail sector...

Jet adds Top 50 Indie sites to its networ...

PRA warns fuel prices could rise towards...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Four Top 50 Indie sites closed without no...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

Electric charging sites will outnumber fo...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training