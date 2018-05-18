Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Fuel prices hit three-and-a-half year high with more rises to come

John Wood · 18 May, 2018
fuel pumps

Petrol and diesel pump prices have hit a three-and-half year high, but are expected to increase by another 2ppl in the next fortnight, according to the RAC.

The price hikes have been driven by the rapidly rising cost of oil which yesterday hit $80 a barrel for the first time since mid-November 2014.

More rises could be on the horizon as one oil chief has speculated that the barrel price could rise to $100 – a price last seen in August 2014. If this were to happen pump prices could get close to the record levels seen in April 2012 when an average litre of unleaded was 142.48p and diesel was 147.93p.

On Thursday 17 May the UK average petrol price, according to Experian Catalist, went up 126.62ppl while diesel was 129.41ppl. The RAC’s two-week price prediction, however, has unleaded increasing to 128.5ppl and diesel to 131.5ppl.

Should oil hit $100 a barrel, with the pound staying at its current low level against the dollar of $1.35, the RAC expects the average petrol price to be 141ppl, with diesel at 144ppl.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Fuel prices are now at their highest since mid-October 2014 (16 October 2014) which means we are paying 25p more a litre than we were at the start of 2016 when oil crashed to $26 a barrel and the average price of both fuels was around 101ppl.

“And, sadly for motorists, and household budgets up and down the UK, the worst may be still yet to come. If the price of oil goes up towards $100 a barrel we will very likely see a return to the dark days of April 2012 when petrol and diesel hit record highs. Even though the oil price was higher then (around $120 a barrel) today’s weaker exchange rate will lead to similar prices at the pumps.

“The oil price has increased by $30 a barrel since last July as a result of OPEC (the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and Russia limiting production to reduce an oversupplied market. On top of this we now have the United States’ decision to re-impose economic sanctions on Iran which is the third biggest oil producer in OPEC. This will tighten supply even further and cause the barrel price to go up even more. The oil glut that made fuel prices so low two to three years ago is fast becoming a distant memory and the bad times of the high pump prices of 2012 may unfortunately be returning.”

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 14 May 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East128.84135.10125.96
East Midlands128.33136.94125.41
London129.1055.90136.92126.40
North East127.83136.82125.23
North West128.1162.90134.96124.90
Northern Ireland127.23130.90124.76
Scotland128.2253.90134.78125.20
South East129.15136.92126.36
South West128.4963.90135.51125.65
Wales127.98132.95125.12
West Midlands127.95135.65125.25
Yorkshire & Humber127.6358.40136.54124.81
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

