Teenage robber uses machete in robbery from forecourt shop

John Wood

A boy thought to be as young as 14 and armed with a machete has robbed a petrol station in Leicester.

The youth threatened a member of staff at the BP service station in Aylestone Road just before 3am on Friday 18 May.

Leicestershire Police said: “Officers were called just before 3am this morning by an employee at the premises on Aylestone Road, reporting that a youth had minutes earlier entered the service station and threatened him with what was believed to be a machete before leaving with a few items of food.

“He left the area with a girl running along Aylestone Road towards the city.

“The youth was described as white, around 14-years-old and wearing dark coloured clothing. The victim, although shaken by his ordeal, was not injured.

“If you were in the area at the time of this incident and saw anything suspicious or a boy fitting this description we would like to hear from you."

Contact Leicestershire Police on 101.

