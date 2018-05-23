Certas Energy buys technology company SNAP Account

John Wood

Certas Energy has announced the acquisition of a technology provider that allows HGV operators, managers and drivers to carry out cashless transactions.

SNAP Account – an end-to-end processing and payment system for HGV fleets – uses licence plate recognition software to offer fleet operators an automated payment solution, removing the need for drivers to carry cash or keep track of receipts.

The firm already works with nearly 3,000 haulage companies and 70,000 drivers across the UK, offering a comprehensive package of services including parking, washing, toll payment and roadside assistance.

A 30-strong team of staff at SNAP – including the three company directors – will join to Certas as part of the agreement.

Angus Blundell, director of marketing at Certas Energy, said: “This is an incredibly exciting acquisition for all of us at Certas Energy, combining our class-leading distribution services with an innovative and forward-thinking payment solution for HGVs.

“As the UK’s largest independent supplier of fuels and lubricants, we pride ourselves on offering a reliable and cost-effective service. SNAP helps the people we work with every day, making life easier and more importantly, saving them time and money.

“SNAP significantly enhances our UK offering, particularly in the HGV market, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming the team into the Certas family.”

Chris Billing, managing director of SNAP Account, added: “We're absolutely delighted to be joining Certas Energy at such an exciting time in the history of our business.

“We’ve worked hard to establish a strong foothold in the UK market but to continue on that journey, we felt the time was right to seek the support of a nationally recognised brand. We’re confident that with the strength and expertise of the Certas team behind us, the future is looking really bright for SNAP.”

