Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Former Top 50 Indies sites set to reopen under new operator

John Wood · 23 May, 2018
Javid Iqbal’s Hatton Service Station in Derby
Javid Iqbal's Hatton Service Station in Derby is still trading normally with Essar
  (Photo:  )

Four sites that were operated by Top 50 Indie Javid Iqbal, and closed down suddenly earlier this month, are set to reopen under new ownership.

The four Essar-branded sites were all in Stoke-on-Trent and closed without notice, amid reports the freeholder had terminated the leases, fenced them off and begun removing pumps.

Now the local press is reporting businessman Muhammad Raja has taken over the sites – at Endon, Fenton, Longton and Mossfield – and BP will be supplying the fuel.

He is quoted as saying the sites will open as soon as they have been rebranded by BP, although new pumps will also need to installed at the Endon site.

The forecourt shops will be branded Premier, apart from the store in Longton which will be branded as Family Shopper, and Costa Coffee will be introduced to all the sites.

In March 2017 Javid Iqbal signed up five of his sites, which had previously been branded Esso, to the Essar brand. The fith site, Hatton Service Station in Derby, is believed to still be trading normally with Essar.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 21 May 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.6672.90137.76127.60
East Midlands130.07139.72127.28
London130.8869.90138.22128.07
North East129.75139.97126.92
North West129.9063.80136.55126.76
Northern Ireland128.87132.90126.06
Scotland130.18135.76127.16
South East131.00139.10128.21
South West130.33137.26127.36
Wales129.86136.97126.64
West Midlands129.7264.90136.86127.17
Yorkshire & Humber129.4557.90137.13126.61
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Former Top 50 Indies sites set to reopen...

Fuel prices hit three-and-a-half year hig...

Motor industry welcomes minister's positi...

Certas rolls out electric chargers across...

Four Top 50 Indie sites closed without no...

MFG/MRH deal good for fuel retail sector...

Court told of explosion risk after botche...

PRA warns fuel prices could rise towards...

Major breakthrough means diesel has a fut...

Four Top 50 Indie sites closed without no...

Sainsbury's and Asda merger will create n...

MFG/MRH deal good for fuel retail sector...

Poll

See Results

Do you agree with TV motoring presenter Quentin Willson that the amount of people driving pure electric cars in future is likely to be very limited?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training