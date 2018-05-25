Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Plug-in car and van grants extended to October 2018

John Wood · 25 May, 2018
electric car charging

The government has announced that the Plug-in Car and Van Grant will be extended until October 2018, having previously stated it would only remain at current levels until April 2018.

The scheme provides up to £4,500 towards the cost of a new electric or hybrid car and £8,000 towards the cost of a low-emission van.

The government stated that the Plug-in Grant would be under constant review but pledged it would continue in some form until at least 2020.

The government also announced it was considering further options for reducing emissions for last mile deliveries, to be set out by cycling and walking minister Jesse Norman in a forthcoming call for evidence, including for the first time providing grants and/or other financial incentives to support the use of e-cargo bikes.

