Attempted ATM break-in causes major damage to petrol station

John Wood · 25 May, 2018
Detectives from Leicestershire Police are investigating an attempt to break into an ATM in Castle Donington.

Police were called to around 11.30pm on 22 May to a report that the thieves had attempted to break into the machine at a fuel station in Station Road.

The attempt caused significant damage to the machine but no access was gained and no money was taken.

The following morning the premises remains cordoned off while officers carried out a full forensic examination of the scene.

Detective sergeant David Speight, from the Complex Investigation Team, said: “As part of our enquiries we believe that three or four men attempted to open the cash machine using an angle grinder and after being unsuccessful, they left the scene in a grey Seat Leon which travelled south.

“Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area before the machine was targeted? Did you see the men as they made off in the Leon?

“If you have any information regarding the incident, please get in touch with us.”

Leicester Police can be contacted on 101, or information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

