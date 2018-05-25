Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Pizza Express opens at Welcome Break South Mimms services

John Wood · 25 May, 2018
Pizza Express frontage

Motorway service operator Welcome Break is opening a Pizza Express restaurant at South Mimms services (M25 junction 23) on Friday June 8.

It follows on from the opening of Pizza Express at Welcome Break’s Oxford Services in December 2017.

A further three Pizza Express restaurants at Fleet, Cobham and Beaconsfield services will also open throughout 2018.

The South Mimms restaurant will have seating for 88 customers and will be open from 11am to 10pm 364 days a year.

Welcome Break CEO Robbie Bell said: “We are looking forward to opening our new Pizza Express restaurant at South Mimms as well as Fleet, Cobham and Beaconsfield in 2018.

“We are always keen to offer the best facilities on the motorway network to the 85 million visitors that visit Welcome Break each year.

“In recent years we have seen a growing trend with our customers, both business and leisure, to spend more time at our service stations and to be able to enjoy a dining experience comparable to that on the high street.

“I am delighted that the opening of the Pizza Express restaurants will allow us to offer that experience to our customers.”

 

Food Hygiene Training