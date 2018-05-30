Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
ChargePoint installs 10 chargers at MediaCity in Manchester

John Wood · 30 May, 2018

ChargePoint Services has announced the installation of 10 GeniePoint Network connected chargers at MediaCityUK in Manchester.

The installation is the first phase of the project between Peel Energy and ChargePoint Services, to connect Peel Land and Property’s developments to the nationwide GeniePoint Network.

MediaCityUK is home to the BBC, ITV, Kellogg’s, Ericsson and the University of Salford, as well as over 250 smaller businesses.

Drivers can simply use an RFID card or the GeniePoint Network mobile web app, to securely access the 10 22kW fast chargers which are situated on the second floor of the multi-storey car park on the site.

Alex Bamberg, managing director, ChargePoint Services, said: “Electric vehicle charging is now a critical service across the UK. EV drivers are demanding reliable, convenient charging for work, leisure and home. MediaCityUK is providing vital support to the businesses on site by offering the latest EV charging facilities at their workplace, as well as nationwide access to the most reliable rapid charging network in the UK – GeniePoint.”

There are more than 10,000 car parking spaces across the Peel portfolio, and the company expects demand for electric vehicle charging will continue to grow across many of its developments.

Simon Wilson, energy development manager for Peel Land and Property, said: “Peel Energy is committed to cutting carbon emissions and since transport is one of the main emitters of carbon, we believe that electric vehicles are key to meeting the national target of reducing emissions by at least 3% a year to meet the 2050 goal of an 80% reduction of 1990 carbon emissions. We hope this infrastructure will help support the uptake of electric vehicles by making it easy and convenient for people to make the switch.”

Food Hygiene Training