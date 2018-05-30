Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Tanker containing 8,500 litres of diesel stolen in Wales

John Wood · 30 May, 2018
the stolen tanker
The stolen tanker
  (Photo:  )

Dyfed Powys Police is investigating the theft of a fuel tanker containing around 8,500 litres of diesel worth more than £10,000.

The diesel is reported to be 4,000 litres of red diesel used by agricultural vehicles and 4,500 litres of white diesel, which is commonly used by vehicles used in public transport.

The vehicle was taken from Tan Y Foel Quarry, Cefn Coch, between Llanfair Caereinion and Carno, between 5.30pm on Wednesday, May 23 and 6am on Thursday, May 24.

Anyone with information that can help officers with their investigation is asked to report it by calling 101.

