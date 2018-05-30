Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Top 50 Indie invests in major upgrade of site

John Wood · 30 May, 2018
Visvanathan Yoganathan and Doreen Marshall, Valero Area Manager, at the North Weald site
A Top 50 Indies’ Texaco site in Chingford has recently undergone a major improvement programme to deliver a number of benefits to its customers.

North Weald Texaco Service Station, owned by JP&S Services, has installed six new pumps, with all four grades of fuel available at four of the pumps, including Supreme Diesel - which has just been introduced to the site.

A new high speed diesel pump has been installed to benefit HGV customers, along with an AdBlue pump. In addition to the pump upgrades, the site has had an image refresh and new under-canopy LED lights installed.

North Weald Service Station is one of six JP&S Services Texaco-branded sites supplied by Valero. All of the sites are located in London and the South East.

JP&S Services managing director Visvanathan Yoganathan and the Texaco brand have a long-standing relationship going back to the early 1990s.

Talking of the site improvements, he said, “We are extremely pleased with the end result of the development. Having done work to the tank, line work, new pumps and with the introduction of Supreme Diesel and AdBlue, we have really re-invested in the site to meet new customer demands.

“We expect the volume to continue to grow as more customers get used to our new products. We must thank all our contractors and suppliers who carried out the works and Texaco for all the POS and the promotion to help launch our Supreme fuel.”

To support the introduction of Supreme Diesel at North Weald, customers received 10 x Star Rewards Points for every litre of Supreme fuel purchased during a four-week promotional period – the equivalent of a 10p per litre saving on Supreme fuels.

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, said: “Congratulations to Yogan for the work he’s done to the site. It looks fantastic and I’m sure the works will help grow his business. I’m certain the introduction of Supreme Diesel at the site will be a success, and a choice of four grades at the pump will be a great benefit to customers. I’m always delighted to see our retailers investing in their sites, and we were very happy to support the site with the Save 10p on Supreme Fuel promotion which always goes down well with consumers.”

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 28 May 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.2059.90138.89129.07
East Midlands131.50141.06128.60
London132.32140.37129.54
North East131.0566.90139.81127.85
North West131.27137.69128.07
Northern Ireland130.34135.57127.33
Scotland131.75138.80128.51
South East132.4664.90140.23129.56
South West131.8861.90137.99128.86
Wales131.5453.90135.51128.54
West Midlands131.2965.90137.17128.40
Yorkshire & Humber130.8765.90138.28127.78
