Greenhouse gas emissions from transport in EU increasing

John Wood

Total greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union (EU) decreased by 0.4% in 2016, according to latest official data published by the European Environment Agency (EEA), but transport emissions increased for the third consecutive year.

The EEA’s Annual European Union greenhouse gas inventory 1990-2016 and inventory report 2018 shows a 0.4% decrease in the total EU greenhouse gas emissions in 2016, compared with 2015. From 1990 to 2016, the EU has reduced its net greenhouse gas emissions by 22.4 %, surpassing its 20% reduction target by 2020.

The Agency said the emission decrease in 2016 was mainly due to using less coal to produce heat and electricity, but greenhouse gas emissions from road transport increased for the third year in a row.

Although the 2016 developments are positive, there are already indications that EU greenhouse gas emissions increased in 2017, the EEA analysis warns. The EEA will publish preliminary estimates of 2017 emissions in the autumn.

