Swedish company enters the EV charging market in GB

John Wood · 01 June, 2018
Swedish energy group Vattenfall has entered the British electric vehicle (EV) charging market with the launch of InCharge, its “any-driver-can-use” infrastructure concept.

Vattenfall said it will aim to partner commercial developers, real-estate companies, industries, fleet owners and public bodies, such as local authorities to install charging poles around Great Britain. It hoped to have its first, or partners’ first charging poles installed during the second half of 2018. It is also targeting the domestic market.

Any EV can charge at an InCharge charging point on a pay-as-you-go basis. Vattenfall will also promote roaming agreements with other charge point operators or driver service providers, which is unusual in Great Britain but increasingly common in northern Europe.

Tomas Björnsson, Vattenfall’s head of E-mobility, said: “We have big ambitions for rolling out InCharge in GB. Its early days for our market entry but we know from our success in growing the EV market in Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden – and recent rapid growth in low carbon transport in GB – that we have a strong offer to make to the British driver.

“Many charging poles in Britain are closed to a select number of users. We don’t think that will help grow the British electric vehicle market as fast as is needed. That’s why we believe it is beneficial if both public and business-owned semi-public charging infrastructure can be made available for all drivers. It makes EV charging hassle free for the driver, and maximises utilisation of infrastructure for the real estate owners that invest in charging.

“We want to work in partnership with commercial property owners and developers, fleet owners and public bodies to make this happen. We have worked closely with many partners in other countries and we know we can make this a success in Great Britain.”

Food Hygiene Training