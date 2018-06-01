Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

London mayor sets up taskforce to boost electric vehicle use

John Wood · 01 June, 2018
electric car charging

A new taskforce dedicated to boosting the infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) across the capital has been launched by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

A total of 104 rapid charging points have already been introduced, but they have mostly been delivered on land or roads managed by Transport for London (TfL). The mayor believes the capital requires a major expansion in charging infrastructure to help businesses, taxi drivers and Londoners switch to electric, and that this must be delivered in partnership with the private sector.

The taskforce comprises 16 organisations including Shell UK, UK Power Networks, the British Retail Consortium and the RAC Foundation. At the launch on May 31, the work of the taskforce was outlined, including technical workshops run by Transport for London over the summer and a shared Delivery Plan to be published next year.

The mayor said: “I’m delighted to launch a new Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Taskforce, bringing together industry, businesses and the public sector to work to deliver electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the capital. London’s filthy air is a public health crisis, and encouraging more Londoners to switch from diesel to electric vehicles is critical in tackling it.

“We’ve already made some great progress with the rollout of electric buses, electric taxis and rapid charging points, alongside launching the Toxicity Charge (T-Charge) for the oldest polluting vehicles in central London, and bringing forward the introduction of the world’s first Ultra-Low Emission Zone. But we cannot do this alone.

“We’ve received huge support for this new taskforce, showing it is not just an environment or transport issue but one that is vital to the future of our city, and organisations across all sectors are stepping up and accepting they have a part to play. This initiative will support London boroughs and ensure electric vehicle infrastructure is installed in the right places, and help make our city an even better place to live.”

Alongside around 2,000 standard charge points already installed across London, at least 150 TfL-funded rapid charge points are set to be in place by the end of 2018 in addition to new infrastructure in residential neighbourhoods. The mayor would also like to see rapid charging ‘hubs’ – a group of charging points, similar to petrol stations – set up across the city.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 28 May 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.2059.90138.89129.07
East Midlands131.50141.06128.60
London132.32140.37129.54
North East131.0566.90139.81127.85
North West131.27137.69128.07
Northern Ireland130.34135.57127.33
Scotland131.75138.80128.51
South East132.4664.90140.23129.56
South West131.8861.90137.99128.86
Wales131.5453.90135.51128.54
West Midlands131.2965.90137.17128.40
Yorkshire & Humber130.8765.90138.28127.78
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Essar Oil seeks retail partner for flagsh...

Top 50 Indie invests in major upgrade of...

Tanker containing 8,500 litres of diesel...

BMW to launch contactless charging in July

Former Top 50 Indies sites set to reopen...

Essar Oil seeks retail partner for flagsh...

Top 50 Indie invests in major upgrade of...

BP invests in batteries that could charge...

Four Top 50 Indie sites closed without no...

Former Top 50 Indies sites set to reopen...

Essar Oil seeks retail partner for flagsh...

MFG/MRH deal good for fuel retail sector...

Poll

See Results

Are you pleased to see the government pledge a £20m funding boost to businesses embracing the potential for a future hydrogen economony?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training