Machete-wielding thug threatens staff during robbery

John Wood · 06 June, 2018
police blue light

A Tesco petrol station in Scotland was robbed after two members of staff were held up by a man with a machete.

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following the robbery on Edinburgh Road in Penicuik, at around 9.25am on Saturday June 2.

A man entered the shop and brandished a machete at two staff members before stealing a three-figure sum of cash from the tills. He then left and was seen running from the forecourt.

He is described as being white, late teens to early twenties, around 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build, short blond hair and wearing a black tight fitting hooded jacket with logo on the breast pocket, grey cotton tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured shoes.

Detective sergeant James Welsh from Dalkeith CID said: “This was a terrifying incident for the staff within the petrol station, though, thankfully, neither were injured as a result.
“We are conducting significant inquiries within the Penicuik area to identify the suspect and anyone who can assist us is urged to contact police immediately.

“The man may have been loitering around the boundary wall at the entrance to Tesco around 30 minutes prior to the robbery and so members of the public who remember seeing this individual, or who have any other information relevant to this investigation, should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith CID via 101 and quote 1373 of the 2nd June, or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Food Hygiene Training