Jet adds five further MFG sites to its network

John Wood

MFG Buccaneer in Cleethorpes (Photo: )

Top 50 Indie MFG has signed a new long-term supply contract with Jet, resulting in five new gains for the fuel brand in the heart of its east coast territory.

The new contract means MFG has a total of 62 Jet-branded sites in its network.

Two of the new Jet-branded sites are located in Grimsby, with the others in Scunthorpe, Sheffield and Doncaster.

Soenke Voges, UK retail business manager at Jet, commented: “Jet has supplied MFG for over five years now and we are delighted to continue to strengthen our long-standing supply partnership with these new contracts. The five new gains are testament to our quality product, strength in pricing and security of supply from our Humber refinery.”

Simon Davis, fuel operations director at MFG, added: “The Jet brand enables MFG to offer value and quality in our fuel offer to customers, and this is particularly evident in the areas served by the Humber refinery. We are pleased to be extending our long-standing arrangements with Phillips 66 and the Jet brand.”

The five new MFG sites joining Jet have already been rebranded in the latest Jet image with the rest of MFG’s Jet network due to be refreshed throughout the summer months.

