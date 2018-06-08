Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

£30m funding for development of self-driving vehicles

John Wood · 08 June, 2018
autonomous vehicle

Companies are being invited to compete for £30m of funding to support the development of self-driving vehicles on UK roads, business minister Richard Harrington has announced.

Funded through the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) and Meridian, the Government’s hub for testing autonomous technology, the competition I intended to support the Government’s ambition to see fully self-driving vehicles on UK roads by 2021.

Up to £5m will be awarded to projects developing and testing autonomous parking technology. This technology will allow self-driving cars to park in a range of different environments without human intervention.

The money will also fund two public-testing sites for self-driving cars in urban settings, which the minister claimed would be the first of their kind in Europe, ensuring that connected and autonomous vehicles become a normal feature on UK roads.

He said: “Self-driving vehicles have the potential to revolutionise the way we move people and goods across the UK. They also support our ambition for a cleaner, greener future as part of our modern Industrial Strategy.

“The UK is already leading the way in developing this technology and today’s funding will bring self-driving vehicles one step closer to becoming a normal feature on UK roads and could, in time, make learning to parallel park a thing of the past.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 June 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.81139.80129.69
East Midlands132.24139.76129.18
London132.9355.90140.94129.87
North East131.8066.90141.03128.54
North West131.9857.70136.34128.12
Northern Ireland131.22135.40128.38
Scotland132.4854.40138.25129.05
South East133.0768.40139.52130.07
South West132.65138.53129.28
Wales132.3553.90135.16129.27
West Midlands131.85137.79128.96
Yorkshire & Humber131.4657.90141.06128.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG takeover of MRH set for completion wi...

BP hands dealers huge bills after error o...

Applegreen agrees deal to acquire a furth...

Jet adds five further MFG sites to its ne...

BP hands dealers huge bills after error o...

MFG takeover of MRH set for completion wi...

Essar Oil seeks retail partner for flagsh...

Top 50 Indie invests in major upgrade of...

BP hands dealers huge bills after error o...

MFG takeover of MRH set for completion wi...

Former Top 50 Indies sites set to reopen...

Four Top 50 Indie sites closed without no...

Poll

See Results

Are you pleased to see the government pledge a £20m funding boost to businesses embracing the potential for a future hydrogen economony?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training