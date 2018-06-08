JTI warns retailers about fake money-off coupons

John Wood

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) is warning retailers to be alert following the discovery of a fake tobacco voucher in the Nottingham area.

The bogus voucher leads consumers to believe they can claim up to £5 off any Benson & Hedges product in store, but has not been provided by JTI UK and is not affiliated in any way to the company.

JTI first warned retailers of voucher scams across its Silk Cut, Mayfair and Benson & Hedges brands in March 2015. Following this latest incident in Nottingham, the company is reissuing advice to retailers to help prevent the spread of this illegal activity across the UK.

Mark Yexley, head of communications at JTI, commented: “If retailers are presented with the voucher they should refuse it and immediately report the incident to Trading Standards on 03454 040506. It is also recommended that any CCTV footage of the attempted use should be retained to help any investigation that may be pursued.”

