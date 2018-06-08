Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Euro Garages opens new £3.5m site near Ashby-de-la-Zouch

John Wood · 08 June, 2018
Euro Garages logo

A new £3.5m Esso-branded petrol station, which includes a Starbucks, KFC and drive-thru Greggs, has been opened by Top 50 Indie Euro Garages

The site is on the A42 near Ashby-de-la-Zouch in Leicestershire, and opened on Friday June 8 following six months of construction.

There will also be a Spar convenience store with electrical charging points to follow by the end of June.

Martin O’Dwyer, sales account manager at Esso, said: “This is a fantastic service station and a fantastic location for us. We’ve worked closely with Euro Garages to ensure the design and construction is of the highest quality.

“Customers entering and leaving Ashby from the east will be able to access modern facilities to rest, relax and refuel.”

Ilyas Munshi, group commercial director at Euro Garages, added: “This is a fantastic development for Ashby that works well with the Premier Inn and McDonald’s that are already established here.

“Not only has this already created 85 jobs, it will attract users of the A42 who might otherwise pass straight through Ashby, providing a boost for the local economy and supporting all the businesses located in this area.”

The Greggs drive-thru is only the second to be built in this country. The first was opened last year by fellow Top 50 Indie Kay Group, at its new-build Texaco site at Irlam in Salford.

Euro Garages founder and co-chief executive officer Zuber Issa said: “We are delighted to be working with Greggs across our UK roadside locations and it is particularly pleasing that they consider the drive-thru format as being relevant for the UK customer.

“Our commitment is to continue to proactively work with Greggs to shape and deliver a comprehensive food-on-the-go offer at our petrol stations.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 June 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.81139.80129.69
East Midlands132.24139.76129.18
London132.9355.90140.94129.87
North East131.8066.90141.03128.54
North West131.9857.70136.34128.12
Northern Ireland131.22135.40128.38
Scotland132.4854.40138.25129.05
South East133.0768.40139.52130.07
South West132.65138.53129.28
Wales132.3553.90135.16129.27
West Midlands131.85137.79128.96
Yorkshire & Humber131.4657.90141.06128.12
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG takeover of MRH set for completion wi...

BP hands dealers huge bills after error o...

Applegreen agrees deal to acquire a furth...

Jet adds five further MFG sites to its ne...

BP hands dealers huge bills after error o...

MFG takeover of MRH set for completion wi...

Essar Oil seeks retail partner for flagsh...

Top 50 Indie invests in major upgrade of...

BP hands dealers huge bills after error o...

MFG takeover of MRH set for completion wi...

Former Top 50 Indies sites set to reopen...

Four Top 50 Indie sites closed without no...

Poll

See Results

Are you pleased to see the government pledge a £20m funding boost to businesses embracing the potential for a future hydrogen economony?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training