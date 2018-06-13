Welcome Break adds Upper Crust to its range at motorway services

John Wood

The new Pasty Shop at Telford Services (Photo: )

Motorway services operator Welcome Break is introducing new branded outlets at its services in partnership with SSP, an operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide.

The first outlet opened as part of the initiative was an Upper Crust unit at Welcome Break’s Oxford Services site. It offers hand-filled baguettes baked fresh throughout the day, and was enhanced for the motorway forecourt market with the addition of pasties and sausage rolls from SSP's Pasty Shop range.

A Pasty Shop has also been introduced at Welcome Break’s Telford Services and further Upper Crust stores are opening at Warwick North and Warwick South Services this month.

Sukh Tiwana, commercial director for SSP Group, said: “We are delighted to have begun this partnership with Welcome Break, one of the largest independent motorway service operators in the country.

“This new partnership will help us achieve a stronger presence in roadside dining, alongside our established presence in rail and air, and we look forward to securing further new opportunities for our Upper Crust brand.”

Robbie Bell, CEO for Welcome Break, said: “We are pleased to partner with Upper Crust at selected Welcome Break locations across the UK.

“Welcome Break’s mission is to be famous for giving people on the move what they want, when they want it, in a passionate and profitable way, which is supported by SSP’s knowledge and understanding of the travelling public.”

Welcome Break has partnered with SSP as part of a new investment plan which will see major refurbishment of forecourts across its service stations nationwide.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: