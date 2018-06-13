Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

BP wins consent for scheme with M&S and McDonald’s drive-thru

John Wood · 13 June, 2018
BP and M&S signs together on forecourt

BP Oil has won planning permission for a new petrol filling station, M&S Simply Food and McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant on a greenfield site in Suffolk.

Mid Suffolk District Council granted permission for the development on land next to the A140/A143 roundabout at Scole, near Diss, on June 8.

The petrol filling station will have a four-island fuelling forecourt and a two-lane HGV fuelling island covered by a 5.2 metre high canopy. It will be serviced by three 80,000 litre underground storage tanks and there will be 16 parking spaces.

As a condition of the planning permission Mid Suffolk District Council has requested that consideration be given to providing charging points for electric vehicles.

The retail building will comprise 324sq m and will have two ATMs in its front elevation. The drive-thru restaurant will have parking for 50 cars and will provide 100 covers across internal and external seating areas.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 11 June 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.91139.84129.74
East Midlands132.3392.90140.65129.45
London132.9159.90140.05129.95
North East131.9166.90142.69128.69
North West132.16139.14128.71
Northern Ireland131.41135.23128.69
Scotland132.6053.43139.14129.44
South East133.0962.40140.26130.11
South West132.5769.90138.60129.50
Wales132.3959.17138.83129.10
West Midlands131.91139.91129.04
Yorkshire & Humber131.5955.70141.08128.54
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages opens new £3.5m site near As...

MFG takeover of MRH set for completion wi...

BP rolls out AdBlue pumps for commercial...

Applegreen agrees deal to acquire a furth...

BP hands dealers huge bills after error o...

MFG takeover of MRH set for completion wi...

Euro Garages opens new £3.5m site near As...

Applegreen agrees deal to acquire a furth...

BP hands dealers huge bills after error o...

MFG takeover of MRH set for completion wi...

Former Top 50 Indies sites set to reopen...

Essar Oil seeks retail partner for flagsh...

Poll

See Results

Are you concerned about installing electric chargers on your forecourt from a safety point of view following comments made by the APEA about the potential dangers?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training