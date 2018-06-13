BP wins consent for scheme with M&S and McDonald’s drive-thru

John Wood

BP Oil has won planning permission for a new petrol filling station, M&S Simply Food and McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant on a greenfield site in Suffolk.

Mid Suffolk District Council granted permission for the development on land next to the A140/A143 roundabout at Scole, near Diss, on June 8.

The petrol filling station will have a four-island fuelling forecourt and a two-lane HGV fuelling island covered by a 5.2 metre high canopy. It will be serviced by three 80,000 litre underground storage tanks and there will be 16 parking spaces.

As a condition of the planning permission Mid Suffolk District Council has requested that consideration be given to providing charging points for electric vehicles.

The retail building will comprise 324sq m and will have two ATMs in its front elevation. The drive-thru restaurant will have parking for 50 cars and will provide 100 covers across internal and external seating areas.

