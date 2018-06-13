Oil4Wales celebrates turnover exceeding £100m for first time

John Wood

Oil4Wales director Sally Owens and managing director Colin Owens (Photo: )

Welsh fuel distributor and forecourt operator Oil 4 Wales is celebrating its turnover rising above £100m for the first time.

The family-run business, which supplies 65,000 domestic, agricultural and commercial customers across Wales, achieved turnover of £104.8m for the year to August 31, 2017, up from £86.7m the previous year.

The increase marks the seventh consecutive year of growth for the brand, which has depots in Cardiff, Carmarthen, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Powys, Felinfach, Brecon, and Milford Haven.

Director Sally Owens said the growth had been achieved despite Oil4Wales facing unforeseen challenges during the financial year.

She said: “We are pleased to have achieved this landmark turnover which we feel reflects the strength of our brand and the dedication of our hard working teams.

“We believe our continued growth is fuelled by our aim to provide excellent value for money and a truly local service to communities across Wales.

“Over the past year we have continued to build the brand and invest in community-based services to ensure all our customers receive a fair and cost-effective price at the pumps, and also when purchasing oil supplies for their homes.

“We have also invested in our online services significantly which will enable people across Wales to purchase their vital oil supplies at the touch of a button.

“This year has been challenging for Oil 4 Wales with weather conditions impacting the need for oil supplies, combined with a one-off bad debt which we have now handled. However, we have achieved landmark turnover in spite of this and we are now looking ahead to developing and expanding the brand even further over the coming year.”

The growth comes on the back of significant investment by the brand over the past 12 months.

Last year, Oil 4 Wales invested £200,000 into the redevelopment of its owned and operated petrol station in Maesteg – Maesteg 24/7. Facilities were also improved at its depot in Powys thanks to a £300,000 investment, which enabled the site to become fully bottom loading to serve the local farming community more efficiently.

It also opened its first Brecon truck stop investing £70,000 into the facility in a bid to provide 24-hour services to Wales’s haulage and agricultural industries.

The brand has also appointed a number of leading Welsh sports stars and entertainers as ambassadors to help support communities, educational, charitable, and sporting initiatives across Wales.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: