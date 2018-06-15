Porsche launches app to help EV drivers with charging

John Wood

Porsche has launched a digital platform to encompass all aspects of the charging process.

The service searches for suitable charging stations and uses centrally stored data to handle the payment process across multiple countries and currencies.

“In addition to fascinating vehicles, building a customer-friendly charging infrastructure is the key to achieving long-term success for electromobility”, said Detlev von Platen, member of the executive board responsible for sales and marketing at Porsche.

“With the Porsche Charging Service, we are offering our customers a central digital platform that simplifies every aspect of the charging process. As a result, it is even easier to integrate charging into everyday life.”

Information about the location and availability of charging stations, as well as the cost of charging a vehicle, are available in real time via the app.

At the charging pedestal, the user identifies themselves either using a QR code via the app or with their Porsche ID card, which the user receives free of charge after registering for the service.

The charging service is currently available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and Finland. The service will gradually expand to include other countries from the end of 2018.

In Germany, using the Porsche Charging Service costs €2.50 per month. Added to this are the fees for the charging processes, which depend on the operator and the amount of electricity used to charge the vehicle.

The app is available on all mobile devices with iOS or Android operating systems and can be downloaded now. Porsche says the service is open to all drivers of hybrid or electric vehicles, and is not limited to its vehicles.

